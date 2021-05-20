Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $251.00 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $251.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.92.

MRTX stock opened at $149.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 679.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 309,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,065,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 70.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 51,937 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading: Commodities

Analyst Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit