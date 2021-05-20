Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $251.00 at HC Wainwright

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $251.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.92.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX stock opened at $149.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 679.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 309,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,065,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 70.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 51,937 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.