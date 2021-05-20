Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI) Insider Buys £6,360 in Stock

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI) insider Kelsey Lynn Skinner bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £6,360 ($8,309.38).
LON:MIRI opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mirriad Advertising plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.85).
