Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI) Insider Buys £6,360 in Stock

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI) insider Kelsey Lynn Skinner bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £6,360 ($8,309.38).

LON:MIRI opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mirriad Advertising plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts product, signage, or video into existing content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

