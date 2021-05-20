Mirror Protocol Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $404.14 million and approximately $76.07 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.08 or 0.00015033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00071198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.23 or 0.00430447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.00213849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.08 or 0.00978575 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00033906 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,419,689 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

