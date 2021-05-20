Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $712,232.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $29.63 million and $712,232.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $17.49 or 0.00042969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00070969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00403538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.67 or 0.00957141 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033491 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,693,678 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

