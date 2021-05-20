Mist (MIST) Price Tops $0.0705 on Major Exchanges

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Mist has a market cap of $3.97 million and $568,727.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00017830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.01193421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.50 or 0.09868074 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

