Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Given New GBX 335 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of LON:MAB traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 313.60 ($4.10). The company had a trading volume of 674,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,184. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 316.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 280.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Insiders bought 133 shares of company stock worth $41,734 over the last quarter.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.