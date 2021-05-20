Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

MAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Shares of LON:MAB traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 313.60 ($4.10). 674,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,184. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.32. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Insiders have bought 133 shares of company stock worth $41,734 over the last ninety days.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

