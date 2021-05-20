Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 128,229 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

COP opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

