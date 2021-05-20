Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32.19 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $385.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

