Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

