ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Lifted to B at TheStreet

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $150.57 on Tuesday. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

