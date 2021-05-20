ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Lifted to B at TheStreet

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.
NASDAQ:MODV opened at $150.57 on Tuesday. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
