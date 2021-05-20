MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 428,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,708,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $273.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.69.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

