Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 115,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.