MoonTrust (MNTT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,015.00

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded down 51.7% against the dollar. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $3,015.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00072368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00421368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00223493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.62 or 0.00978120 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00033887 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.