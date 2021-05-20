Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.