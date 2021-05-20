Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UNCFF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

UNCFF remained flat at $$12.85 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit