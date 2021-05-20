Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UNCFF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

UNCFF remained flat at $$12.85 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

