Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JBAXY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of JBAXY opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

