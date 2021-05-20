Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on July 15th

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by 36.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.46. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

