MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Down to $11.12

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $10.83. MRC Global shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 1,010 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $17,279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MRC Global by 431.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 689,268 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 409,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $2,773,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

