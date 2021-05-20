M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

