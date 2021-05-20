M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,168,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,673,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:MDU opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.