M&T Bank Corp Has $11.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 237,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 144,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after buying an additional 49,472 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.