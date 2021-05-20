M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,751 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 37,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in State Street by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in State Street by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 197,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

