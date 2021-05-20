M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,607 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Linde by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $6,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $296.07 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $190.35 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.