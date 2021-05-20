MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $28.62

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.62, but opened at $30.68. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 461 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYTE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,039,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,892,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $31,780,000.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

