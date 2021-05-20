Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Trading Down 1%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 69,836 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,375,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter valued at $16,500,000.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

