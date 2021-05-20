NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $280.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 1,689,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 108,174 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 121,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

