NAOS Finance (NAOS) Price Tops $1.45

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00073081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.83 or 0.00421584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00213325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004292 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $438.12 or 0.01038669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00035325 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

