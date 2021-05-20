National Bank Financial Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$128.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$128.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.31.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$122.00 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$63.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.06. The firm has a market cap of C$78.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.9399999 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

