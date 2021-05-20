National Bank Financial Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.03.

TSE FM traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.05. 1,890,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,861. The stock has a market cap of C$19.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 667.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.70 and a one year high of C$35.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.10.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275 in the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

