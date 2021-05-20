National Bank Financial Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$14.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 target price (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.19.

TCN opened at C$12.91 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$7.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

