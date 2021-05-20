National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on CM. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.46.

NYSE CM opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $111.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after buying an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after buying an additional 1,564,081 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 986,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after acquiring an additional 929,453 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.