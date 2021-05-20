National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.08.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$35.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.88. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$20.06 and a 52 week high of C$36.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

