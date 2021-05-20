National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$102.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$356.08.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$95.05 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$65.20 and a one year high of C$98.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$431.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$441.68. The stock has a market cap of C$63.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

