National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.13.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$87.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$54.80 and a 12 month high of C$88.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

