National Bank of Canada to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.45.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$92.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$52.17 and a 52 week high of C$93.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.