National Bankshares Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$140.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.41.

Shares of CM opened at C$133.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$59.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$116.74. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$81.35 and a 12 month high of C$134.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.8600002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,260. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

