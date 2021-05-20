National Bankshares Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$16.75 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HR.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.04.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.70 on Tuesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.01 and a 52 week high of C$15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -7.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,200. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

