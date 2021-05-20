National Bankshares Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$65.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$65.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$56.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$42.22 and a twelve month high of C$58.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.