National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post sales of $479.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.27 million to $491.04 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $323.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after buying an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.52. 395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,707. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

