National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce sales of $171.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.46 million and the lowest is $166.50 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $163.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $689.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.74 million to $716.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $725.44 million, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $749.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,907 shares of company stock worth $2,783,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. 27,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

