Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,692 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,592 shares of company stock worth $8,613,386 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COLD opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

