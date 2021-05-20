Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 32,683 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,683 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.27% of Rush Enterprises worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 219.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 266,205 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUSHA opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.