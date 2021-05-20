Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,331.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

