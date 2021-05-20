Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $150.01 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.33.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.