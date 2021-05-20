Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 10,985 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

