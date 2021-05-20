Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.260-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.110-1.260 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NTUS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.88. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $916.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $277,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,147.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

