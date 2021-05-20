Needham & Company LLC Lowers CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Price Target to $29.00

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 333.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $254.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.71.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

