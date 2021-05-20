New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 584,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 14,589,558 shares.The stock last traded at $12.04 and had previously closed at $11.57.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after buying an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after buying an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.