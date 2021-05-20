NewGen Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000. Hudbay Minerals accounts for 2.5% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 0.34% of Hudbay Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

